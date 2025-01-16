Foreign Ministry Lists Diplomatic, Service Passports Holders

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has released the list of specific individuals and entities required to return their Diplomatic and Service Passports issued during the tenure of former President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Wednesday, January 15, the recall affects several groups, including former ministers and their spouses, former MPs regardless of political affiliation, and members of the Council of State and their spouses.

It also applies to retired justices of the superior and lower courts, former regional ministers, metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives, and chief executive officers of state institutions, along with chairs and members of boards.

Other affected categories include officials of the National Cathedral Project, former political ambassadors and their dependents, as well as businesspeople, entrepreneurs, religious leaders, traditional leaders, and other former government functionaries.

This follows a directive from the Office of President John Dramani Mahama for all holders of service passports to return them for review in order to ensure their proper use, prevent misuse, and protect the country’s integrity.

The move was also to ensure compliance with current eligibility criteria and safeguarding the integrity of these official travel documents.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry further indicated that the directive extends to any individual holding official passports but not currently serving in an official capacity as defined under Sections 6 and 7 of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155).

The statement said that all affected individuals are required to return their Diplomatic and Service Passports to the Legal and Treaties Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Friday, January 24, 2025.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs counts on the cooperation of all holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports to undertake this important exercise as directed,” the statement added.

A Daily Guide Report