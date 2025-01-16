Mali PM Visits Ghana

General Abdoulaye Maïga with Marietta Brew during their meeting

Mali’s Prime Minister, General Abdoulaye Maïga, has touched down in Ghana for an official visit.

He was warmly received by a high-level government delegation and greeted by Marietta Brew, Legal Advisor to the President, at the airport.

This visit is aimed at fostering stronger ties between Mali and Ghana through discussions with President John Dramani Mahama with key areas of focus including trade, security and regional cooperation all of which are crucial for mutual growth and development.

General Abdoulaye Maïga during his arrival at the airport

By Vera Owusu Sarpong