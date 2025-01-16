Free First-Year University Tuition Not Compulsory – Dr. Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) free tuition policy for first-year students in public universities will not be mandatory.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the former Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Apaak clarified the implementation of the policy emphasizing that individuals who do not wish to participate in the program will have the option to opt out.

“That is an opinion. In any case, it is not going to be by compulsion. If there are persons who feel that they don’t need it and do not want to be beneficiaries of this arrangement, they are free to opt-out,” he explained.

Dr. Apaak reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to fulfilling this campaign promise, highlighting its significance in garnering public support during the elections.

He stated, “As far as this is a manifesto promise made by John Mahama and the NDC to the people of Ghana, based on which we are now in government, we intend to carry it through.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke