I Used To Sell Pure Water & Gari – Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has revealed she once sold pure water on the streets as part of her struggle to survive. Speaking on Hitz FM on Wednesday, the singer shared her journey from hardship to success, recounting how she sold water, second-hand clothes, brooms, and other goods to make ends meet.

Joyce Blessing, who is known for her hit song “Oluwa Is Involved,” explained that she left home at an early age due to the challenges her mother faced raising three children on her own.

“From the beginning, it was very hard for me. If I tell people that I used to sell pure water, they don’t believe me,” she said. “Sometimes, I would sell second-hand clothes, brooms, and gari. In fact, we sold anything that we came across. My sister and I did this together.”

She also recalled how her parents were unaware of her move to Accra, as communication was not as easy back then. “My parents didn’t even know how I got to Accra. They got to know when someone informed my mother about a song I did which became a hit,” she shared.

“At that time, phones were not as common as they are now. But I am sure she wept when she heard the news.”

Joyce’s mother gave birth to five children, but due to financial challenges, three of them remained with her while the others, including Joyce, took to the streets to sell. Reflecting on those difficult times, Joyce expressed deep empathy for street vendors.

“People who knew me then now address me as ‘Akos.’ Anytime I am on the street and I see these people selling, I can give them the last money on me without hesitation, even if it means not buying fuel for myself,” she said.

By Francis Addo