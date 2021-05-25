Foreign Ministry Marks AU 58th Anniversary

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has joined the rest of the continent to celebrate the 58th anniversary of the African Union (AU).

This year’s AU Day was celebrated under the AU adopted theme for the year 2021 “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for building the Africa we want.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the Ministry stated that Aspiration 5 of Agenda 2063 envisioned “an Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, shared values and ethics.”

It said “globally, the cultural creative art industries play a key role in contributing to GDP economic growth and development and Ghana is no exception.”

According to the statement “today, Ghana is proud to play host to the secretariat of the AfCFTA, a key milestone in the attainment of our Agenda 2063.”

“These initiatives among other flagship programmes, are meant to foster democracy, good governance, rule of law, as well as deepen regional integration on the African continent.”

The ministry assured that “on this occasion, Ghanaians as a collective, are encouraged to embrace government’s efforts at delivering on the aspirations of Agenda 2063 and re-dedicate this memorable day to playing our role in the realization of our national and broad continental objectives through the instrumentality of the African Union.”

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue