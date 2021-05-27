Forgive us – France Begs Rwanda over genocide

France has asked for forgiveness from Rwanda forgiveness over its role in the 1994 genocide.

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, May 27, 2021, appealed to Rwandans to forgive France’s role in the 1994 Rwanda Genocide.

He made the appeal when he visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Mr Macron admitted France’s backing of a genocidal regime and later ignoring warnings of the impending massacres.

He said France had a duty to acknowledge the “suffering it inflicted on the Rwandan people by too long valuing silence over the examination of the truth.”

The mass killing by Hutus of Tutsis and moderate Hutus took place over 100 days between April 7 and July 15, 1994.

During this period of around 100 days, about 800,000 were reportedly killed.

By Melvin Tarlue