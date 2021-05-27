SOS Villages NBU Project Equips 3,300 Youth

SOS Board members at the Annual General Assembly

Some 3,300 youth have been trained and equipped in various skills under the ‘No Business As Usual (NBU) special project initiated by the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana.

The project provided 96 successful trainees with start-up tools such as industrial sewing machines, overlock, knitting machines, mixing machines, cake mixers, and make-up kits to launch their businesses.

Speaking at the Annual General Assembly meeting held on Thursday 27th May 2021, the Acting Board Chair, Christian Appiah said the 3,300 youth equipped under the NBU projects include head potters (Kayayei) who have been given start-up capitals to improve their livelihood.

“The NBU project which ends in August has supported 3,300 youth with start-up tools and capital including the Kayayei’s. This was in recognition of the project’s effort in contributing immensely to bring societal change through addressing key social problems and improving the lives of the vulnerable individuals and communities” he said.

Mr Appiah further stated that more youth are expected to be employed under the GrEEn project implemented by the SNV Netherlands Development Organization and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

According to him, the GrEEn project will create greater economic and employment opportunities for the youths, women, and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable green businesses in ten MMDA’s in the Ashanti and Western regions namely, Adansi South Offinso North, Ejura Sekyedumase, Ahanta West, Wassa Amenfi East Offinso Municipality, Nzema East, Jomoro and Sekyere Kumawu.

Outlining some achievements of the SOS Foundation, Mr Appiah said the SOS Wrigley Oral Health projects since inception in 2020 have reached 276,874 children in 994 deprived schools located in 20 Municipals and Districts across Ghana.

“The Wrigley Oral Health project through its sponsors and partners, SOS Sweden, SOS CV Ghana, Colgate, and GES have been able to reach 276,874 children in 994 schools across Ghana”.

He added that the Family Strengthening (FS) has supported a total of 3,222 children and 930 families, and has also run awareness champagnes on Covid-19 and its prevention in local languages at various information centres by providing handwashing materials to families and stakeholders in the communities where they operate.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke