PPAG Opens SRHR Counseling Call Center

Officials on tour of the call center.

The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has operationalized a digital call center to serve as a one-stop platform for various Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) counselling, information sharing and referrals.

The toll-free call center, ‘Yenkasa Contact Center’ is targeted at young people who have changing SRHR demands and several challenges including Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), sexually transmitted diseases, adolescent pregnancy and mental health.

Executive Director of PPAG, Abena Adubea, said the organization with support from Global Affairs Canada (GAC) developed the call center with the aim of providing the needed platform for individuals, especially young people to access various counseling service and virtual medical consultation.

“We know that with growing internet connectivity and social media presence of young people, setting up systems and platforms that allow for the digital engagements and facilitation of services is the way to go,” she indicated. “The call center – 0800202010 or 0245118228 (WhatsApp) will provide friendly, quality and comprehensive services to our clients in the comfort of their homes and privacy on their sexual and reproductive health.”

The Minister of Health, represented by Dr. Hafis Adams, commended PPAG for the initiative considering the mounting sexual and health needs of adolescent and young people in the country which requires coordinated efforts from all partners, stakeholders and government agencies.

“We are constrained in many ways in our efforts to address the health and development need of our people, the work is enormous and the demand on the country’s resources is greater than we can afford and therefore the need to prioritize at all times to ensure we are meeting critical and urgent needs.

He said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is leading the charge to ensure a harmonized approach to healthcare service delivery including adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

“This is our commitment to the Ghanaian people and we will continue to deliver on this mandate to ensure universal health coverage for all,” he added.

He therefore reiterated his praise for PPAG in establishing the center, saying, “When a young person in any part of this country is able to call and access accurate information to make informed decision on their reproductive health, we will save many more lives and prevent even more unwanted pregnancies, HIV and STIs.”

Head of Cooperation, High Commission of Canada to Ghana, Corey Huntington, said Canada believes that the access to information and services related to sexual and reproductive health and rights is critical to advancing gender equality and empowerment of women and adolescent girls.

“In Ghana we aim to support a range of SRHR services through our funding to organizations… because evidence demonstrates the positive links between sexual and reproductive health and rights and women’s and girl’s economic empowerment,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri