Former BOST MD Reveals Secret to Success

Former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Kwame Awuah Darko, has shared his secret to a successful life with the students of the Ghana Law School.

He said for them to be successful, they need to develop their human capital, social capital, skills and abilities, and environmental capital before building their financial capital.

He said this idea is not taught in school but any individual who develops these four leadership skills ends up making it in life.

Speaking on the topic, “Leadership and his Experience in life,” at a symposium organized by the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Law School at GIMPA in Accra, Mr. Awuah Darko said over 80 percent of Ghanaian lawyers after completion of their law education end up in the cities thus neglecting the other regions.

“Statistics show that about 99% of Ghanaians cannot access justice and this is because some cannot afford the legal fees, so these victims then resort to other forms of getting justice because they think the system cannot protect them.”

He said what this means is that Ghanaian lawyers are only serving 1% of Ghanaians.

“We cannot have a society where practitioners or students of justice are only available to 1% .”

This is wrong, but it is also an opportunity for you to explore, so think about it, be innovative and position yourself before you come out of school,” he said.

“Before you graduate, look at what society lacks and think about how you can solve it, then you can plant yourself in the real economy.”

The Deputy Youth Organizer Of The National Democratic Congress, Eric Agbana, who touch on Youth Development, urged the lawyers to be activists and advocate for better systems for the youth.

He said being an activist does not make you a politician but fighting for the rights of the ordinary Ghanaian who cannot defend himself.

Prince Selorm Kwami Tokpo, An Entrepreneur And Chairman Of African Brothers Group who also gave a talk on law and finance urged the lawyers to always be part of a deal if they are allowed to be shareholders than take outright payment for their services.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey