Supreme Court Strikes Out Coup Monger’s Application

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

The Supreme Court has struck out an application filed by lawyers for the convener of #FixtheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, seeking to quash the decision of a Tema High Court.

The applicant had sought the intervention of the Apex Court to quash the decision of the High Court dismissing an application for habeas corpus filed on behalf of the accused person who has been charged with treason felony.

The application was also seeking an interpretation of Article 14(3) of the constitution which basically said it was wrong for the police to have put the accused before a Magistrate Court which did not have the jurisdiction to determine issues relating to his personal liberties.

The application also sought for an order for habeas corpus for Barker-Vormawor to be put before the Supreme Court for the determination of his liberty.

But his lawyer, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai withdrew the application after the five member panel of the court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse and assisted by Justices Nene Amegatcher, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotei, Gertrude Torkornoo and Yonni Kulendi drew his attention to the fact that the application was not properly before the court.

The court expressed concern about why the lawyer decided to pursue academic arguments rather than filing for bail at the High court to secure the liberty of his client.

Dr. Srem-Sai after listening to the members of the panel who took turn to advice him about the propriety of the application and why he should rather be pursuing bail at the High Court decided to withdraw the application and it was struck out by the court.

Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony for writing on Facebook that he will execute a coup if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is passed by Parliament.

The prosecution said preliminary investigations established that Barker-Vormawor for some time now has been inciting some group of persons through social media to undertake an unlawful enterprise to usurp the executive powers of the Government of Ghana.

“Pursuant to his preparation to usurp the executive powers of the Government of Ghana, accused further published on his Facebook wall that the Ghana Army is useless and went ahead to declare his intention to stage a coup, if the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is passed by Parliament.”

Court documents indicate that police investigation also revealed that the said E-Levy Bill is currently before Parliament and that the accused person’s arrival in the country was in furtherance of his intention to stage a coup as declared by him.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak