NDC Organiser Faces Suspension Over Sexual Misconduct

Joseph Kwame Gidiglo

The chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ketu South and the party’s Disciplinary Committee have been petitioned to suspend the Deputy Organiser for the constituency, Joseph Kwame Gidiglo, for allegedly kidnapping and sexually harassing one of their own.

The branch chairman of Kpordiavor, John Abotsi, and other 3 officials who wrote the petition, accused Kwame Gidiglo of forcibly having sex with the Kpordiavor Woman Organiser, Madam Felicia Rejoyce Nyameshie.

According to the petition, the unfortunate incident happened when the Woman’s Organiser visited Kwame Gidiglo at his Aflao residence to present her late father’s burial invitation letter to the party.

It said the Woman’s Organiser has been taken to Dzabakpornu for arbitration and purification since she is a married woman.

The petitioners added that pieces of information available to them indicates Kwame Gidiglo has been using his position as the Ketu South NDC organiser in exploiting sex from women.

They are therefore requesting that Mr. Gidiglo be suspended indefinitely from the party and be stripped of his position as the Deputy Organiser for the Ketu South as according to them, his alleged shameful acts breach certain portions of the party’s constitution and has also attracted a bad reputation for the party.

“With reference to above demands, which are against article 48 (a and e) of the NDC party as amended in 2018, we are demanding from the leadership of the party to apply article 48 (1) on the basis of article 48 (a and e) to expunge Comrade Kwame Gidiglo from his current position and also give him indefinite suspension until the disciplinary proceedings are concluded by the party disciplinary committee.

“We hope our request will be given the necessary attention it demands in the larger interest of the party,” the petition which was also copied to the party’s National Chairman and the Ketu South MP read.

Read the full petition below: