Ghana Squad To Face Nigeria Out Tomorrow

From The Sports Desk

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, is expected to submit his squad for the 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria tomorrow, this paper has gathered.

Indications are that the former Black Stars player already has in mind the men he will fall on for the crunch tie.

He is expected to submit it to his employers – Ghana Football Association (GFA) for approval before an announcement.

Likely to dominate the squad would be players who took part in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Captain of the side, Dede Ayew, will not be part of the squad because he saw red in the Comoros game.

Ghana will have to play above themselves to overcome their Nigerian counterparts (Super Eagles).

Winner of the two legged tie will pick the ticket for the Mundial in Qatar this November.

The first leg is scheduled for March 25, and will be played in Cape Coast.

Abuja will host the return fixture four days later.