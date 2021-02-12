Former Chereponi DCE Elected North East Council of State Member

Azumah Mamoro Sanda

Mr. Azumah Mamoro Sanda, 64, a former District Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for the Chereponi Constituency has been elected as the North East Council of State representative.

The former District Chief Executive secured 12 votes to beat his opponents Kolugu Mammara, an Accountant and Sampa Iddrisu , a Teacher who both did not obtain any votes.

Council of State members as part of their duties as it is enjoined by the 1992 Constitution (Chapter 9, Article 89) to “counsel the President in the performance of his functions”.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu