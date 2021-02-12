GFA Wants Bafana, Stars Game Venue Changed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has petitioned CAF requesting a change in venue for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications fixture against South Africa (Bafana Bafana).

The Bafana Bafana were scheduled to take on the Black Stars on March 21, 2021 in South Africa in round five of the qualifiers.

However, due to the spike in the Coronavirus cases in South Africa, the Ghana Football Association is requesting the match to be played in a different country.

Last week, the GFA sent the letter to Africa’s football governing body, CAF, and awaiting a response.

Ghana and South Africa are tied on 9 points at the top of the standings in Group C after four matches with two games left.

Sudan is in the 3rd position with six points, while Sao Tomé and Principe are rooted at the bottom.