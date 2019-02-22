Former Education Minister Lee Ocran Passes On

The late Lee Ocran

Minister of Education under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has passed on after battling with ill health, Daily Guide Online has learnt.

Family sources say Mr. Ocran who also served as the High Commissioner to South Africa and ex-MP for Jomoro, during the NDC administration passed on shortly before midnight Thursday at his residence in Accra.

Mr. Ocran served as Minister for Education of Ghana from 2012 to 2013. Ocran was appointed Minister by President John Atta Mills in February 2012 in a cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Betty Mould-Iddrisu from the government and the sacking of Martin Amidu.

In 2000 he was Deputy Minister of Environment Science and Technology.

Since January 2005 as candidate from the National Democratic Congress, he was Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency until he lost his seat to the daughter of Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah of the Convention People’s Party in the December 2008 parliamentary election.

In February 2014, Ocran was sworn in as board chairman of the Volta River Authority. On May 13, 2015 he described the Bui Dam as a White Elephant (extravagant but burdensome gift).

He will be remembered for taking palm kennel oil to the house of parliament to ridicule the discovery of oil by then President John Agyekum Kufuor’s NPP administration.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri