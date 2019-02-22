Mahama Calls Nana ‘Father Of Vigilantism’

Former President john Mahama

EX-PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has branded his political rival, President Nana Akufo-Addo as the “father of militant vigilantism.”

Mr. Mahama was responding to President Akufo-Addo’s call on the NPP and NDC to meet and find a lasting solution to the political vigilantism menace in the country.

President Akufo-Addo had made the call on Thursday February 21, 2019 whilst delivering his third State of The Nation Address on the floor of Parliament.

But Mr. Mahama says President Akufo-Addo’s action has left the country in a state of insecurity.

According to him, while a flagbearer of the NPP, Mr. Akufo-Addo, in 2012 introduced the phenomenon of militant vigilantism by encouraging the youth in his party to be armed and aggressive to ensure that the NPP wins power at all cost.

He added that political parties have over the years used unarmed and untrained well-built men to offer security services during electioneering periods, but these persons have been arrested anytime they commit an offence.

However, Mr. Mahama lamented the current Akufo-Addo government has ensured that such persons are armed and have also been incorporated into the country’s security agencies.

That notwithstanding, President Akufo-Addo is looking forward to a meeting between both parties next week.

BY Melvin Tarlue