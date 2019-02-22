Medical Council To Scrap Policy Barring Hospitals From Advertising

Dr. Afriye (right) interacting with president of CIMG, Kojo Mattah



THE GHANA Medical Council is reportedly taking steps to repel a policy that prevents hospitals and other health outlets from engaging in advertising activities.

Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore and Chief Executive Officer of St John’s Hospital, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye disclosed this on Thursday in Accra.

Speaking at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana quarterly evening lecture, Dr. Afriye said some discussions have been held between the Medical Council and stakeholders in the health sector on the need to scrap the policy.

He stated that the specific clause barring advertising activities in the sector forms part of the Ghana Medical Council’s Code of conduct enacted in 1975.

Dr. Afriye says the policy in its current form was obsolete and stifling the growth of the health sector.

He stated that advertising activities must be allowed in the sector to attract private players in order to grow the health industry.

BY Melvin Tarlue & Jamila Akweley Okertchiri