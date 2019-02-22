NDC Failing To Transform Supporters – Prof. Alabi

Prof. Joshua Alabi

AS THE National Democratic Congress goes to the polls tomorrow to elect its new flagbeaerer, one of its presidential hopefuls, Prof. Joshua Alabi says the party has failed over the years to positively transform the lives of its supporters, especially those at the grassroots.

Prof. Alabi, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) claims many youths of the party have gone to universities across the over the years only to return home and refuse to vote for the party because they realized it has not done anything tangible to transform their lives.

He said parents in the party were finding it difficult to convince their wards to vote for NDC nor to engage in its activities.

Prof. Alabi was speaking in an interview with JoyFM.

In the interview monitored by DGN Online, Prof. Alabi said “you can’t tell your son to vote because my life is not transformed. If your life is now transformed, your son will see it in the soup you cook in your house.”

He assured that he will right the wrongs of the past if he is elected the presidential candidate of the NDC

According to him, the grassroot would be at the centre of the party.

He said he had assured women in the party that he will create an empowerment fund for them when elected president of Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue