Ghanaians Feel Unsafe Under NPP – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

FORMER PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has indicated that Ghanaians across the country feel very insecure under President Akufo-Addo.

He made this known in an interview with Radio Gold on Friday, February 22, 2019, in Accra, a day after President Akufo-Addo called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to meet next week and discuss how they can disband political militant vigilante groups.

Commenting on the state of affairs with respect to national security, he said, “I think Ghanaians feel really unsafe under this present regime. Even in our times when security was taken as a priority, people felt much safer, NPP accused us that people were not feeling safe and that when they come they will do so-so and so, today Ghanaians feel insecure and unsafe.”

He made references to the murders of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, Marketing Director of Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, Josephine Asante, and a manager of Ghana Water Company at Gbangu in the East Mamprusi District, Joseph Miigaai Jakperuk.

He said there is a spate of killings, shootings and kidnapping, and therefore called in the President to be “up and doing” when it comes to handling the security of Ghanaians.

He has also called on the security agencies to up their game in ensuring protection for all Ghanaians.

On the vigilantism menace, he said both NPP and NDC cannot deal with the vigilantism menace and that the state should be part of discussion.

That, he said, was because the state has embedded NPP’s militants into the national security agencies.

BY Melvin Tarlue