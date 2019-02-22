‘Gov’t Consulted NAGRAT Over New KG Curriculum’

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Minister of Education

THE MINISTRY of Education has dismissed claims by some stakeholders in the education sector that government did not engage them before introducing a new curriculum for Kindergarten to Primary Six.

President Akufo-Addo announced the new curriculum on Thursday in Parliament as he delivered his third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“In September 2019, a new standards-based curriculum will be rolled out from kindergarten to Class 6 in primary schools, ” he said.

But NAGRAT said its input was never sought prior to the formulation of the new policy which comes into effect in the 2019/2020 academic year.

However, Director of Communications at the Ministry of Education, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, in a statement, says NAGRAT and other stakeholders were duly consulted.

It said “We sent Nagrat, GNAT and CT letters in January requesting that they select classroom teachers who teach in primary schools for a workshop to validate the revised curriculum.”

According to the statement titled ‘Jacob Ababa is disingenuous’, “On the 3rd of May, 2018, a stakeholder engagement was held at the GNAT HALL here in Accra.”

I said “we made a presentation to the Teacher Unions. NAGRAT was well represented, ” he indicated.

The statement added that “they were served with copies of the draft national curriculum framework and we requested for their inputs.”

“It is over 7 months now, we have received no response,” it noted.

BY Melvin Tarlue