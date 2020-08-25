Former Miss Ghana Runs For President

Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, a former Miss Ghana who was Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom’s running mate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the 2016 general elections, is seeking to lead as the party’s presidential candidate.

For the first time, the party’s founder, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, won’t partake in the presidential election, giving opportunity to other deserving candidates in the party to try their chances of winning an election for the PPP.

The Miss Ghana 1991 has, according to reports, picked a nomination form to contest the flagbearer position of the PPP in the 2020 general elections in December.

She is among some five persons who are so far seeking to lead the PPP.

She would become the first female presidential candidate in the 2020 elections should she get the nod to lead the PPP.

Brigitte, who is an old student of the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School, is expected to be empowering young women with her current leadership ambition.

She is expected to win the support of the creative arts industry as one of their own.

Brigitte is described as a hardworking woman. She worked with Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited as a liaison officer on the Geita Project in Tanzania at the Dar-Es-Salaam office for two and a half years.

She is also a founder and executive director of Mentoring Women Ghana (MWG), a non-governmental organisation, and has served in various capacities that clearly indicate she has some great leadership qualities.

By Francis Addo