Former MP Wins North East NDC Chairmanship Race

THE FORMER National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori constituency, Ibrahim Abdul-Rauf Tanko, has been elected as the North East Regional Chairman of the NDC party.

The former Member of Parliament polled 132 votes while his other contenders, Saaka Abdul-Razak got 40 votes, Alhassan Nantomah Sandow 22 votes, and Labik Joseph Yaani, obtained 20 votes.

The Vice Chairmanship position saw Iddrisu Na-ayaw Abochi elected as the winner with 95 votes while his opponents Adam Banabelesira Yusif polled 32 votes, Iddrisu Sampa (22 votes), Bigor Samuel (30 votes) and John Bibirim (37 votes).

Ibrahim Tia won the North East Regional Secretary position with 115 votes while his contender Abubakari Mumuni polled 101 votes.

Timothy Nunifant was elected Deputy Secretary, Godfred Mayeem emerged Organiser, Mohammed Akunloya, Deputy Organiser; Ibrahim Rashid, Treasurer; Atibila Kutam, Deputy Treasurer; and Sumaya Ligbi Salifu, Women’s Organiser.

Other regional elected executives are Laadi Forkinam, Deputy Women Organiser; Abubakari Sana Abdul-Kudus, Youth Organiser; Fataw Karandey Amidu, Deputy Youth Organiser; Mohammed A. Abdul-Gafaru, Communication Officer; Abdulai Malik Dayaan, Deputy Communication Officer; and Alhaji Tahiru Rafiu, Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

The newly-elected Regional Chairman called for the support of party faithful to enable the party win back power and lost seats in the region come 2024.

“Our main aim is to win election 2024 so let’s unite and stay focused ahead of the win to ensure that we bring back NDC back to power. We need everybody to vote in 2024 and so I am pleading with all party supporters to jubilate in moderation.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu