Akufo-Addo Reports Charles Adu Boahen To Special Prosecutor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has referred the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen to the Office of the Special Prosecutor over an investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas involving the minister.

It follows an exposé by journalist Anas Ameyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI which puts the Minister of State as a corrupt person after being said to have demanded to arrange a meeting for the undercover agents to meet Vice President Bawumia.

President Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen following the excerpts of the documentary which was made public by the journalist.

Charles Adu Boahen was dismissed from the government with immediate effect by President Akufo-Addo.

He was said to have suggested that one needed just USD200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for the Vice President’s siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Ahead of his public viewing of the said documentary, Anas posted on his

Facebook timeline stating that when his Tiger Eye Pl team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail

himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 and also support their investment.

A statement from the Jubilee House a while ago and signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin said “after being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, “Galamsey Economy”, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment.”

According to the statement, the President has since referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

He however had to thank him for his supposed strong services to the government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent