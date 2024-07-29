Former MPs Join Bawumia Campaign

Ben Ayeh

Former Members of Parliament (MPs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have come together to declare their unwavering support for the party’s Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The former lawmakers, who served in various parliamentary terms, have pledged to rally behind the Flagbearer and work tirelessly to ensure the party’s victory, thereby breaking the eight-year electoral cycle.

In a statement issued and signed by the Caucus Chairman, Ben Ayeh, noted that the leadership of the former MPs’ Zonal/Regional coordinators, had their maiden meeting on Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 to set up structures and clearly define the role they will play before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

The National Coordinators led by Ben Ayeh, former MP, Upper Denkyira West during the meeting encouraged his colleagues to come together to demonstrate their commitment to the party’s success.

He said the former MPs believe in the vision and leadership of Dr Bawumia and are “confident that together, we can achieve greatness.”

The statement further explained that the following members have been appointed as the National Coordinators: former MP for Suhum, Ransford Agyepong, as Deputy Chairman, Esther Obeng Dapaah, as Treasurer, Gifty Ohene Konadu, for Operations, Godfrey Bayon, Deputy Operations, Eben Nartey, Secretary and Frank Agyen, Legal.

The statement noted that they will be assisted by the following Regional/Zonal Coordinators: ASHANTI ZONE, Kofi Jumah & SK Boafo, BRONG AHAFO: Adjei Darkoh and Adjei Yeboa.

The rest are CENTRAL, Nana Ato Arthur & Joe Hackman, EASTERN, Eric Darfour & James Appeatu-Ankrah, GREATER ACCRA and VOLTA to be headed by Niibi Ayi Bontey and Fuseini Issah, while the NORTHERN sector, Sagre Bambangi & Somed Ganu, UPPER EAST, Adongo Fuseni and WESTERN, Albert Obbin & Alex Agyekum respectively.

The statement added that “The group emphasized their dedication to mobilizing grassroots support, engaging sitting MPs, current and former Ministers, party officers, fostering unity, and leveraging their collective experience to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP”.

“They further urge all party faithful, supporters, and Ghanaians to join us in this noble cause. Together, we can break the eight and secure a brighter future for our nation. It is possible” Ben Ayeh, Chairman, of NPP former MPs Caucus underscored in the statement.

-BY Daniel Bampoe