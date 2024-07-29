Suhum MP Breaks From NPP To Go Independent

Hundreds of residents in Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region led by a group named ‘’Friends of Oboafo Kwadjo Asante‘’ on Sunday hit the principal streets of the town to embark on a peaceful walk calling on the Member of Parliament for the area, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante to contest the 2024 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

The incumbent first-timer Member of Parliament, who was seeking re-election, lost his second term bid to the Political Adviser to the Chief of Staff, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly called Protozoa who had 496 votes against 320 votes in the January 27, 2024 NPP Parliamentary primary.

After losing the Parliamentary Primary, the MP hasn’t been seen moving with the elected Parliamentary Candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe to any event but rather solely embarking on a series of community development projects across the constituency.

However, scores of the residents and the MP supporters who felt disappointed have started preparing grounds for him to contest as an Independent candidate on the basis that the MP for the past three and half years has executed infrastructure projects which are visible for everyone in the constituency to see.

On Sunday, the group hit the streets and submitted a Petition to the MP’s office making a clarion call on him to consider contesting the upcoming polls as an independent to enable him to continue his good works for the transformation agenda for Suhumman.

The Group gave the Incumbent MP a 21-day ultimatum to come out and declare his intention of contesting the Suhum parliamentary seat as an independent candidate since failure to do so will compel them to exclude themselves from the December 7 polls.

The Secretary to the MP, Isaac Asiedu, who received the petition acknowledged their concerns and further described the gesture as a step in the right direction.

He explained that “If the 400 delegates in Suhum have rejected him the over 76,000 eligible voters who vote in the Constituency are saying they like him because he has performed well likewise the previous MPs we have had and that’s why everybody in the Constituency is rallying behind him to go independent’’.

Isaac Asiedu then urged the residents to remain calm as the MP would heed their calls and do as they wished while retaining the seat so he could continue his good works and develop the area further.

Meanwhile, the MP is yet to respond to the petition.

-BY Daniel Bampoe