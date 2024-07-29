My Administration Wasn’t The Best – Mahama Confesses

The twice defeated Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, who lost the 2016 elections by over a million votes due to his abysmal performance has confessed that his past administration wasn’t the best but rather far better than the eight years of the current NPP administration under President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, “I’ve been out of government for eight years now. I did my best, I wouldn’t say things were perfect, but at least we were making progress. What I can promise you is that I will be truthful to you, I will never tell you lies, I will never tell you things I cannot do’’.

The 2024 Presidential candidate of the NDC said this when speaking at his campaign launch in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital over the weekend.

He noted that his administration was not without flaws but asserted that it was superior to the current regime’s performance.

Mr Mahama indicated his administration was characterised by the building of schools, interchanges, hospitals, and markets while criticizing the ruling NPP administration fof doing little.

The ‘’New John Mahama’’ who claimed to be ‘’A saint’’ lamented that he stands tall among all the other candidates because of the experience he has had in leading the country before.

Interestingly, Mr Mahama, who in 2016 said that four years is not enough for any government to develop the country has made a U-turn to say that he needs four years to reset Ghana.

Mr. Mahama lamented that a good leader’s four-year term can bring about more significant changes than an extended period under a dishonest leader.

“It is about how well you serve. It is not about eight years or four years. It is about hard work. It is about truth. It is about trust, and it is about doing the things that will create a future for our young people. That’s why the NDC is calling on you to do your duty to your God and country so that we can turn this nation around,’’ Mr. Mahama stated.

He mentioned that his primary focus will be the creation of jobs which is why he has proposed the 24-hour economy, a policy he said would be linked to aggressive food production and modernization of agriculture.

“We will reset the Ghana. Four years is enough to reset the country. I will be truthful to you, I will never tell you lies,’’ Mahama stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe