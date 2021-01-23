Former NaCCA Boss Lauds Napo, Adutwum Appointments

Dr. Prince Hamid Armah and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Former Director General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has applauded the appointments of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum as Ministers of Energy and Education respectively.

Dr. Armah who is now the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim said given their performances in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government, the two appointees will give a good account of themselves in their new offices while upholding the vision of the government.

The Kwesimintsim MP made these remarks in an interview while sharing his experiences as a first time Member of Parliament.

Dr Armah believes that the two, whom he worked with initially as a public policy advocate and later as the head of the national curriculum and assessment body, have the competence necessary to justify the confidence of the president.

Congratulating Dr Opoku Prempeh, the Kwesimintsim MP said, “I am happy to hear that my former boss, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh will bring his amazing energy, experience and competent management to Ghana’s energy sector as the new minister. Dr Opoku Prempeh leaves the education sector as one of the most consequential ministers in our history and with a legacy that will endure for the ages. I have every confidence that he will do as well in the energy sector. Congrats, boss.”

On his impressions about the former Deputy Minister, Dr Armah stated that Dr Adutwum is a well of knowledge in issues about education and will no doubt perform in his new capacity.

“I am thrilled by the nomination of Dr Yaw Adutwum as Minister of Education. I had the privilege of working with Dr Adutwum on the very important and far reaching reforms to Ghana’s education over the last couple of years and I can attest to his deep knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the issues that we must address to improve education in the country. I have no doubt that His Excellency made the right choice and I know that Dr Adutwum is well placed to continue the proud legacy that he inherits from Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh. Best wishes, Dr Adutwum. I know you will succeed.”

Dr Armah worked closely with the duo as Director General of NaCCA, when the country undertook several radical reforms in the education sector.

These include the introduction of a new standards-based curriculum and the introduction of the common core programme.

This was also the period in which the Free Senior High School Policy was introduced.

With the list of deputy ministerial nominees yet to be named in the coming days it is very likely Dr Armah may be considered to continue his good working relationship with Dr Adutwum, owing to his widely celebrated tenure at NaCCA.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri