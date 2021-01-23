Star Assurance Staff Dies ‘From Coronavirus’

A staff of Star Assurance, Solomon Adiyah, has passed away.

Information gathered by DGN Online suggests that Mr Adiyah died from Coronavirus on Friday, January 22, 2021.

The second wave of Coronavirus in Ghana has caused the death of several people in recent days.

Mr Adiyah, according to Star Assurance, is a Chief Technology Officer with over 21 years experience in Strategic IT Planning, Enterprise Architecture, Business Transformation, Technical Programme Management, Business IT Outsourcing and IT Service Management.

He has accordingly consulted at both executive and operational levels helping organizations achieve real business value with IT.

He was the Chief Architect for the World Bank sponsored Ghana architecture and e-Government Interoperability Framework (e-GIF) programme for the implementation of e-Government in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue