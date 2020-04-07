Foundation Supports Fight Against Covid-19.

Ernest Egyir Foundation, a nonprofit charity organization that provides support to the underprivileged in society has made donations to support the Covid-19 fight in the Saltpond Municipality of the Central Region.

The donations were made to the Saltpond Municipal Police as well as the Municipal Hospital.

The donations were presented by Ernest De-Graft Egyir, founder and CEO of the foundation.

At the Saltpond Municipal Hospital Mr. Egyir, a native of the area presented cartons of hand sanitizers and an amount of GHC2000.

In his remarks at a brief ceremony, Mr Egyir mentioned that it is the responsibility of all to help stop spread of the disease.

He believes that “frontline health care staff must be well-equipped to protect them from the risk of infection.”

It was on this basis that the foundation decided to support the hospital.

Receiving the donations, the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Derek A. Bonsu expressed gratitude to Mr. Egyir and the foundation.

He also appealed to other indigenes of Saltpond to support the hospital in cash and kind, just as Mr. Egyir has done through his foundation.

Police

The foundation presented cartons of sanitizer to the Saltpond Municipal Police.

Mr. Egyir urged Ghanaians to contribute in any way they can help the nation win the fight against this novel virus.

The Ernest Egyir Foundation provides financial aid to the vulnerable especially in the area of education by offering scholarships to brilliant but needy people.

Ernest Egyir, who is also the founder and chief executive of the CEO Network Ghana says he set up the foundation to redeem his indebtedness to God for how far He has brought him.

By Sharon Willis Brown-Acquah