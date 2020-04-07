More Donations For Covid-19 Fund

Donations continue to pour in for the Covid-19 Trust Fund set up by President Akufo-Addo to fight the pandemic which is ravaging almost every economy in the world.

Latest to join the list of donors is Sunda International, Lele Group, Cimaf Cement, A&C Mall, De Simone Group, CBI Ghana and Joshop Construction Limited.

Sunda International, dealers in consumer goods and their subsidiary ceramics manufacturing company, Keda Ghana Ceramics, donated GHC500,000 cash and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at the cost of GHC100,000.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House to make the presentation to the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Managing Director of Sunda International, Victor Zhang, said they are impressed with government’s handling of the Covid-19 so far.

He indicated that his company was committed to supporting the government in every way possible in the Covid-19 struggle.

Mohammed Bennis, General Manager of Cimaf Cement Ghana Limited presented a cheque of GHC250,000 while Jacob Gbati, the Group Chairman of Lele Group, also presented a cheque of GHC100,000.00 to the Fund.

The management of A&C Mall, led by their Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Asamoah also presented a cheque of GHC100,000 while Managing Director of De Simone Group, Federico Simone and CBI Ghana Limited, also through their Managing Director, Frederic Albrecht, presented two separate cheques of GHC50,000 each and Medical equipment and PPEs worth GHC200,000 each towards the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Joshob Construction Company Limited, a leading urban and rural infrastructure development company in Ghana also came in with a donation of $100,000 to compliment to government efforts to contain the pandemic.

The Chief of Staff on behalf of President Akufo-Addo and members of the Trust Fund commended all the donors for their sense of benevolence and goodwill in these trying times and promised governments determination to put their individual and collective contributions to effective use.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu