Foundation Supports HIV Kids, Orphans In Volta Region

THE HARRIET Afriyie Foundation, a nongovernmental organization, has extended a helping hand to some children living with HIV/AIDS as well as orphans at Kpando in the Volta Region.

Majority of the about 26 kids at the HardtHaven Children’s Home at Konda are reportedly living with HIV/AIDS.

Their parents were said to be living with the health condition when they gave birth to them.

The kids from the Home were part of a total of three orphanages that benefitted from the Foundation’s humanitarian gesture on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The other beneficiary orphanages were Ryvanz Mia and Missahoe both within the Kpando Traditional Area.

Assorted foodstuffs including biscuits, bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, beverages, mattresses, water, slippers, among others, estimated at a cost of Gh¢ 10,000.

The Foundation also provided free meals for the kids and some residents of Kpando ahead of the donation.

The donation was the Foundation’s own way of giving back to society.

According to the founder and leader of the foundation, Harriet said kpando was chosen because “we have observed that most of the donations done for such homes are done in Accra although we have other deprived homes across the country.”

” The Foundation saw the need to support this home and we are happy the children expressed joy when they saw the team,’’she added.

She called for support for deprived women and children.

According to her, “I will encourage individuals, corporate bodies and organizations to support the needy. They need our support no matter how small it may be. Putting smiles on the faces of depriving children is something that brings blessing and so I will encourage Ghanaians to always remember the needy.’’

She bemoaned the difficulty in getting support for deprived people, revealing that some organizations that get sponsorship do not put them to good use, making companies to feel reluctant to assist the genuine organizations supporting deprived children.

Manager of the HardtHaven Children’s Home, Daniella Vos, was thankful to the foundation.

She promised the items donated would be used for the intended purpose.

BY Melvin Tarlue