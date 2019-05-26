NIA Sets Up Ghana Card Collection Points

ACI Francis Palmdeti

THE NATIONAL Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that it would be setting up centres where residents in Accra West Zone can collect their Ghana Card.

Registration for the Card in the Accra West Zone comes to an end today, Saturday, May 25, 2019.

NIA in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Affairs, ACI Francis Palmdeti, said the Centres would be set up at Ga South (Bortianor, Ngleshie, Amanfro), Ga South (Weija, Gbawe, Domeabra / Obom), Ga Central (Anyaa, Sowutuom), Ga West (Trobu, Amasaman).

Centres would also be opened at Ga North, Okaikoi South, Okaikoi Central

Okaikoi North, Ablekuma South, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma West, Ablekuma North and Ashiedu Keteke.

According to the statement, “residents of the above-mentioned Municipalities and Districts are also to note the following:

a. Persons who registered during the exercise and were not issued their Ghana Cards will be informed via text messages, phone calls, Radio and Television announcements about designated Ghana Card collection points for their cards.”

It added that “b. Persons who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise in the Accra West

Zone will be able to do so at District and Regional offices to be set up by NIA after the mass registration exercise.

c. The NIA is unable to grant the request to extend the duration of the mass registration exercise in

the said Zone as doing so will adversely affect the published national roll-out strategy.”

BY Melvin Tarlue