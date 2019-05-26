Local Gov’t Service Condemns Chereponi Shootings

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

THE HEAD of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has condemned the shooting of the Chereponi District Coordinating Director, Fuseini Alhassan.

Mr. Alhassan was allegedly shot on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the District by some armed men believed to be members of the Konkomba ethnic group.

He was reportedly returning to Chereponi from Tamale in the company of the District’s Budget and Planning Officers and Accountant.

They had attended a Ring Workshop in Tamale but upon reaching the District, the District’s pick up in which they were traveling, was shot at severally by the gunmen.

Mr. Alhassan was reportedly hit by bullets in the head and leg.

His driver managed to drive the car at a distance and abandoned it after one of its tyres was deflated by the armed men.

Residents in the area later reportedly set the car ablaze.

Mr. Alhassan was sent to Tamale for treatment.

Dr. Ato Arthur addressing journalists on Friday May 24, in Accra, said the action of the armed men was unacceptable.

He however assured staff at the District that the Service would stand by them and offer them the necessary support, urging calm.

Meanwhile, he has denied that the Local Government Service deliberately sold out forms to 61,000 job applicants when it knew it only had 2,200 vacancies.

A group calling itself the Coalition of Local Government Job Applicants, had alleged that the public services commission form 2, which is available for free on the internet was sold to the over 61,000 applicants for Ghc10 each even though financial clearance was given for the appointment of only 2,200 applicants.

But Dr. Ato Arthur told journalists that the claims by the Coalition was a gross mischief which should be ignored.

He said no money had been paid to the Service for forms.

BY Melvin Tarlue