Founding Father Gives Boost To Bawumia

Rtd Sgt Abdul Karim Salifu Adam

One of the founding fathers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Northern Region, Rtd Sgt Abdul Karim Salifu Adam has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a dynamic and highly influential leader who would help the NPP to be retained in government.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra ahead of the party’s Special Delegates Congress, he said the Vice President wields lots of influence considering his track record in increasing the party’s electoral fortunes as a running mate and later as a Vice President to President Akufo-Addo.

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates to reflect on those achievements and elect him to lead the party as the flagbearer and subsequently elected as the President of the country.

According to him, Ghana had made tremendous economic progress under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia since 2017 until the outbreak of the COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war, which destabilised economies of the world.

He, however, said that despite the economic difficulties facing most countries especially developed ones, the Vice President under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo are on the path of restoring most sectors of the economy.

He said, “I therefore find it unfortunate and unfair when NDC members continue to say the NPP government under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia have not done well in managing the economy. Countries such as USA, UK are equally facing the brunt of the global hardship, yet their leaders have never been told they haven’t done well.”

He indicated that even though the NPP has a huge support base in the south, support from the northern part of the country were always paramount to enable the NPP win elections.

“It is therefore important for Ghanaians to give all their support to Dr. Bawumia so that we will continue to increase votes in the Northern Region and eventually retain the NPP in the larger interest of the country,” he stressed.

He also advised all the aspirants to be mindful of their utterances in their bid to become flagbearer of the party, in order not to undermine each other.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah