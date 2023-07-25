Fighting Terrorism: German Government Support To GAF Commendable

A front View of the newly established Signal Training School at Burma Camp.

“We cannot sit and fold our arms thinking that all is well. All is not well. And we need to prepare. We need to be vigilant. We need to, as we say in Ghana, ‘shine our eyes’ the more. Because if you look around, all the countries around Ghana, in one way or the other have been hit. We are the only country left standing,” the Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, told Joy News.

The negative impact of terrorism in a country cannot be understated. Countries under terrorism attacks experience trade market uncertainties and causes direct destruction to the economy and health of citizens.

Against this backdrop, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) launched its campaign about identifying early warning signs of violent extremism this year.

The primarily focuses of the campaign was on peace-building mechanisms and measures to counter radicalisation of the youth in fourteen (14) project regions, including the five regions of the North, as well as, other border regions, hotspots communities and some coastal areas.

It was also followed by the “See Something, Say Something” campaign; Ghana’s operational strategy to collaborate on the efforts between security agencies and the citizens to safeguard the country’s borders.

With all these awareness creation on terrorism, it was impossible for one to think about Ghana in the hands of terrorist groups. At least we have seen pictures of terrorist groups’ destruction. And the fear of losing one’s family and property, killing innocent children, and defiling young children were too much to think about.

German Government Intervention

It was heartwarming to hear the German government among many commitments pledged to retool the security system of the country through the establishment of security training centres equipped with modern machinery and expertise that seeks to bring the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) security personnel up to speed with the changing security dynamics as far as terrorism is concerned.

In an era and time where Ghana is surrounded by neighboring countries in the sub-region combating the threat of terrorist groups and organized crime groups, it was the perfect news to hear to bring one to peace.

Terrorist groups such as Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Islamic State Libya, and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) pose a threat to security forces and civilians in several countries, most recently in Burkina Faso and Mali.

Also, the re-branding of domestic terrorist groups like the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO), Boko Haram, and its splinter group, Ansaru as extremist groups on the global stage presents a myriad of security challenges militating against economic growth and emancipation of the sub-region.

Taking into consideration the varied dynamics of operations by these terrorist groups, it has been recognized that in recent years, the groups have embarked on an agenda to consolidate their gains by forming inter-group collaboration. This has increased the threat in sub-regions.

The German government has assured Ghana’s government of its commitment to support and strengthen the Ghanaian security system. This is done through the establishment and retooling of security agencies, workshops, and capacity development to ensure peace prevails in the country.

Already, the German government through the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG) over the years has helped beef up the security situation in the country with its many initiatives which have witnessed significant landmark projects in the country.

Notable among them include the establishment of the Kofi Annan International Peace Training Centre, (KAIPTC), a centre that provides training and research in peacekeeping and peace operations.

Also, is the upgrading of the Engineer Training School facilities and provision of essential logistics support to the 48 Engineer Regiment. This has enhanced the deployment of the first engineer unit with the United Nations Multi-Dimensional Peace Keeping Mission in Mali.

Additionally, the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME) Training School has benefited from similar infrastructure and equipment support.

This has enhanced the expertise of personnel in the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Corps and facilitated the accreditation of the school as a diploma-awarding institution.

It is worth noting that the Armed Forces Supplies and Transport Training School and the Defence Intelligence Department have also benefited from the partnership. This is through the establishment of their headquarters buildings, classrooms, and hostels.

The latest beneficiary is the newly commissioned Signal Training School. Before the GAFTAG intervention, the Signal Training School operated in a wooden structure and was later demolished in 1999. This was to pave the way for the construction of an improved block that couldn’t have taken shape without the support of German forces.

It is made up of a two-floor building with a school staff area, five classrooms, three laboratories for drones, cyber, and drones, and two workshops for telecommunications and electronics.

One Electronic Warfare classroom, one library, one auditorium for 100 persons, 13 offices for school staff, two reserve rooms, one store room, and one roof training area with an attached 30m high radio transmission tower.

The German government is also noted for supporting the successful implementation of the Accra Initiative, involving the consistent collaboration and cooperation of security and intelligence heads from Ghana and her neighbouring countries, namely Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, Mali, and other partners aimed at enhancing the fight against terrorism in the region.

This initiative has helped Ghana reinforce its northern borders against infiltration. The establishment of the Mobile Headquarters in Tamale will enhance the command and control hub of the Multinational Joint Task Force Headquarters and by extension the ECOWAS standby Forces to coordinate effectively and efficiently in dealing with the myriad of threats and other emerging ones confronting them.

The establishment of the Signal Training School Complex in collaboration with the Department of Defence Communication and Information System (DCIS) and the Ghana Armed Forces Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) will develop strategies to ensure the optimum use of the facility to enhance training in cyber and electronic warfare which is very crucial in fighting terrorism and other forms of modern warfare.

Uphold the Human Rights Rule

In a statement made by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull at the commissioning of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Signal Training School Complex in Accra he called on the government of Ghana to uphold international rules for human rights as a way of strengthening its peacebuilding and security capacity.

“Although Ghana is a beacon of democracy and a country that respects its citizens, it still needs to be strengthened to ensure that their rights are not undermined” he adviced.

Repeating the African adage of Mr. Krull, “too much beef, doesn’t spoil soup”, it is important for the German Government to continue its partnership with Ghana through diversifying investments and technical assistance.

And to citizens of Ghana, “If You See Something, Say Something, “together let’s join forces to help fight terrorism.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke