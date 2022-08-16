Four Dead, Reporter Seriously Injured After Gas Explosion at Kpassa

Four persons are reported dead while three others, including a reporter of Ke Fm, are battling for their lives after a gas explosion at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti region.

Seth Kwaku Mensah Akroboto a reporter and morning show host of Ke Fm and six others were scourged by the flames of the gas explosion that happened in their home on Saturday, July 6, 2022.

Details from the Manager of Ke Fm, William Laportey indicated that the said explosion emanated from a leaking gas cylinder in the compound house and affected seven people including the landlord and his wife, a nurse, and other occupants. The fire destroyed the house and the personal properties of the victims.

Kwaku Mensah Akroboto, popularly known on radio as KMA, and the landlord were transferred to the Burns unit of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital (KTH) at Accra in the Greater Accra Region.

Two of the victims including the wife of the landlord were receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) while the nurse was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Kumasi.

One victim was sent to the St Joseph’s Hospital at Nkwanta in the Nkwanta South Municipality while the last victim is receiving treatment at the Somaca Clinic at Kpassa.

Ten days after the explosion, four out of the seven victims lost their lives. They include the Landlord who was at Korle-bu, his wife and another victim at TTH and the nurse at KATH.

The rest who are still battling for their lives are the reporter, KMA, the victim at St Joseph’s Hospital, and the one at Somaca Clinic.

Residents and relatives of the explosion victims have been in a state of sorrow and distress as they raise funds to support the victims.

Mr. Laportey revealed that a committee has been set up in the Kpassa District to coordinate the efforts toward supporting the victims. The Kpassa Gas Explosion Support Fund Trustees which was launched recently comprises Rev. Adofo of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana as Chairman, Pastor Owusu Afryie, The Church of Pentecost, Vice Chairman, Sey David (NADMO), Secretary, Nawugma Williams, Nkwanta North DCE, and John Oti Bless, Nkwanta North MP. The rest are Stephen Baabol, Nkwanta North District Finance Officer, Koomson Frank Seth, Manager of Radio Safari, William Laportey, Manager Ke Fm and Kpasi Joseph representing the Traditional Council.

He thanked all who have contributed in any way to support the recovery of the surviving victims. He appealed to all to emulate the gesture as the cost of treatment was overwhelming.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association through the Volta/Oti branch has sympathized with the victims and their families and wished them a speedy recovery.

The Association has therefore appealed to the media in the Oti and Volta regions to use their platforms to help raise support for the victims.

From Fred Duodu, Kpassa