Four ‘Robbery Suspects’ Grabbed At Nyinahin

The suspects

A dramatic pre-dawn police operation at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region has led to the arrest of four young men believed to be linked to a string of armed robberies in communities under the Nkawie Division.

The suspects — Iddrisu Abubakar, 22; Fuseni Adam, 25; Yakubu Ishmeal, 18; and Hakim Abubakar, 16 — were busted after police intercepted a Sprinter bus during routine patrols around Antwi Adjei at about 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

A search of a sack belonging to the men uncovered a chilling assortment of items: a locally manufactured pistol, two cartridges, two cutlasses, and a stash of talismans believed to have been prepared for criminal activity.

Police say the arrests could be a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to clamp down on armed robbery gangs operating in the area.

The suspects are currently in detention at the Nyinahin Police Station, pending transfer to the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit in Kumasi for further investigation.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi