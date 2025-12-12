School Matron, Tricycle Driver Arrested For Food Smuggling

The food supplies in the tricycle

The school matron of Daboase Senior High Technical School in the Western Region has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the smuggling of some food supplies meant for students of the school.

The matron, Esther Aframoah, was arrested by the Wassa East District Police Command.

A tricycle driver identified only as Pee Kay, who allegedly aided in the smuggling of the food items, has also been apprehended.

According to reports, a female National Security operative in Daboase suspected the matron of diverting the school’s food supplies from government to some market centres to sell.

The security woman then decided to monitor the matron’s activities for some time.

The tricycle driver, who normally transports the food items to the market centre, was the first to be arrested on Tuesday evening, at about 6:30 p.m.

The National Security operative trailed the tricycle and alerted police personnel stationed at a checkpoint on the Daboase-Takoradi road.

The police subsequently arrested the tricycle driver and seized the food items believed to belong to the school.

The food items included bags of rice, gallons of vegetable oil, and boxes of tin tomatoes as well as boxes of mackerel.

The matron was later arrested by the police, and during interrogation she stated that the food items were being taken to a different place for cooking.

A video circulating on social media about the incident shows some security personnel assisting in offloading the food items from the tricycle after the arrest.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi