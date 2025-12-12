NAGRAT Demands Action On Kade SHTS Teacher Assault

Angel Carbonu

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government to arrest and prosecute all students who assaulted a teacher at the Kade Senior High Technical School.

Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at Ghana Education Service (GES), in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, also said it has taken note of the video, which captured past students attacking Mr. Michael Quayson, a teacher of the school.

According to GES, preliminary reports submitted indicated that the incident occurred on October 5, 2025, when the former students allegedly assaulted the teacher because they were unhappy with his strict supervision during the Christian Religious Studies paper during the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

GES noted that the matter was never reported to school authorities or the Service until the video surfaced online.

But in a statement issued and signed by the Eastern Regional Chairman of NAGRAT, Awoonor–Yevu Godwin said the patience of teachers has reached its limit and will no longer tolerate a system that allows its members to be beaten and humiliated without any consequence.

“If prompt action is not taken by the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Education Service to prosecute the culprits (students) and give a fair compensation to the victim involved within fourteen (14) working days, teachers across the country may be forced to embark on a nationwide sit-down strike, a situation that will inevitably disrupt the 2026 academic calendar,” it stated.

According to the Association, justice must be swift and uncompromising not only to serve as a deterrent to others, but also to restore confidence among teachers nationwide, stressing that no teacher should face physical harm, verbal abuse, or psychological trauma for performing their professional responsibilities.

The Association also noted that the safety and dignity of teachers are non-negotiable, describing it as both a moral and legal obligation of the state, the Ghana Education Service, and the Ministry of Education, hence the need for them to guarantee the protection of every teacher in the line of duty.

“Every teacher deserves a safe and secure working environment. Furthermore, NAGRAT is demanding that a risk allowance be instituted immediately for all teachers, recognising the increasing dangers associated with their duties,” it pointed out.

“The assault on our colleague at Kade Senior High Technical School is a national disgrace that must never be repeated. NAGRAT stands firm to defend the dignity, rights, and safety of every teacher in this country,” it added.

The Association further called for the protection and respect for Ghanaian teachers, while commending the Director General of GES for the swift action to ensure the matter is thoroughly investigated to arrest the perpetrators.

