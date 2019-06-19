FPSO Suicide Attempt: SA Man Safe, Sound – Tullow

The management of Tullow Oil has said there was no injury sustained by the South African who attempted suicide on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.

The man was rescued and currently on admission at a hospital in Takoradi, Western Region.

Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), the operator of the Jubilee field said in a statement on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 that the company “is aware of an incident offshore involving a contractor who jumped overboard the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah at 14:25 hours on Tuesday, 18 June 2019”.

It said “full emergency response procedures were activated, and the contractor was rescued at 14:33 hours. The individual received emergency treatment and is currently being managed by a medical team in Accra. There was no injury following a medical assessment. Jubilee operations were not impacted and continue” to work.

“Tullow and MODEC Ghana have contacted all relevant authorities. Safety and security of all our people offshore and onshore are of utmost priority to Tullow. The company continues to observe key safety measures”, the statement said.

-Classfmonline.com