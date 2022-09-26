Francis Amo Dazzles At ‘Living Sacrifice 2022’

A scene from the event

There was a massive manifestation of the Spirit of God at the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Abeka Central Auditorium in Accra last Sunday when gospel artiste, Francis Amo ministered at the 2022 edition of ‘Living Sacrifice’.

It was organised to give music fans the opportunity of enjoying a worship concert with gospel musicians whose songs have made impact on the local music scene.

Francis Amo electrified the atmosphere with praise and worship songs and kept the charged crowd on their feet for more than an hour.

The gospel artiste, who did what he knows best during his stage performance, left no stone unturned at the show as he gave out hits in continuity to thrill gospel music fans gathered at the event.

His ministration provided the ideal opportunity for music fans to surrender all of their challenges, renew their energy, and allow God to transform their minds through His word.

The event was also filled with hit songs from a host of gospel musicians including Omari Kissi Jnr, Eric Faya Praiz (Eric Adzrolo), Gideon Hammond, Mosax (Nigeria), Lucille Osom among others as they rocked music fans with back-to-back songs.

The performing artistes mounted the stage one after the other and treated gospel music fans to unforgettable live performances.

‘Living Sacrifice’, held every September, is organised by Faya Praiz Ministries.