Frank Nero Releases New Single

Frank Osei

Frank Osei, known in the showbiz circles as Frank Nero, has released a new song titled ‘Abena’, which is already making waves in the country.

Produced by Kin Dee, the song features Kofi Kinaata.

‘Abena’ comes after a successful release of ‘Adeɛ No’, ‘Tokrom’, ‘Nkwaa Abodoo’ and few others, which are already enjoying massive airplay across the country.

The video for the song was shot at Bojo Beach in Accra and directed by Ben Zola.

Frank Nero, who has worked with a number of celebrated artistes such as Keche, Guru, Kofi Kinaata and others, disclosed that he has a number of singles to be released ahead of his main album.

With his unique of delivery, Frank Nero is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene.

Frank Nero, a versatile actor and musician, has to his credit hit singles like ‘Tokurum’, ‘Nkwa Abodoo’, ‘You & I’.