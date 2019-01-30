Trigmatic Rocks Alliance Française With ‘My Life Concert’

Trigmatic

Trigmatic thrilled music fans at this year’s edition of ‘My Life Concert’, which was held at the Alliance Française in Accra last Saturday.

Known in real life as Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei, Trigmatic took his fans who attended the show on a journey through some of his hit songs.

Trigmatic, who mounted the stage after fans had witnessed performances from Yaa Yaa, NaaYaa, among others, was consistent on stage for over an hour on stage.

He, indeed, delighted music fans with some of his hit songs.

During the show, Trigmatic paid tributes to music legends such as the late South African artiste Hugh Masekela, highlife giant Obuoba J.A. Adofo and ace guitarist Anthony Akablay.

There was a story-telling session with Trigmatic’s primary school music teacher Dela Botri, who is also renowned musician, who joined him later on stage to do a few songs.

One of the highlights of the show was when A.I. came on to sing gospel worship songs with Trigmatic.

J.A. Adofo’s son also was on board to do renditions of two of his father’s classics.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley brought some excitement to the concert with his style of rap.

Also present at the concert were the Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa, H.E Thapelo Madumane, who also received a citation of honour on behalf of Hugh Masekela’s family.