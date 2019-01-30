Musicians Urged To Embrace Digital Music Space

Obour, MUSIGA President

MTN Ghana has held the second edition of the MTN Digital Music Conference in Tamale to encourage Ghanaian musicians to take advantage of the digital platforms to promote their various musical works.

The music conference, which brought together stakeholders in the music industry, was aimed at providing a platform for players in the music industry to study, understand and access the opportunities in the emerging markets around the world.

The conference was also to create awareness of digital channels for musicians, producers and the music industry which would help make informed decisions, as well as to bring resource persons in the digital space to guide music makers in Ghana on how they could fully take advantage of the digital space.

It was under the theme: ‘The Music Industry & Adapting To The Emerging Global Technologies; Opportunities & Challenges’.

Addressing the participants at the conference, Bless Sefenu Agordjo, General Manager, Products & Services, MTN Ghana, said the aim of the conference was to make industry players learn new ways of doing things that could help them scale up music businesses in terms of delivery onto other platforms of marketing.

He applauded the efforts music industry players were making in adapting to the changing trends of music in Ghana, pledging the continuous determination of MTN to make Ghanaians enjoy music anywhere they could find themselves.

Mr. Sefenu Agordjo assured that “for us at MTN, we are ready to support and move Ghana music industry forward in every way within our means.”

The Northern Regional Welfare Officer of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Tashiru Tahiru, stated that digital platforms do not only offer financial rewards for musicians but also help to promote their works across the globe.

He affirmed that digital music streaming is one of the most effective ways of reaping revenue in music.

Tashiru Tahiru, however, urged musicians to adapt modern trends and capitalise on ways to getting their music to their fans, especially with the revolution in the distribution of music.

Sheriff Ghalley, a reggae musician, advised young musicians to seek support from experienced musicians to nurture their arts.

He also urged them to acquire education and be creative, as well as work as a team to produce valuable music for society.