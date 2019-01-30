Kotoko Cast Net Wide

Sarfo Duku

Ghana’s two-time National Dance Champion, Isaac Allotey says performing at Tokyo 2020 Olympics remains his top most priority for now.

Currently a dance teacher and a choreographer, ‘The African Lion’ as he is affectionately called, has placed Ghana on the world map with his works.

“I am looking forward to performing for sports people at the Olympic Games, and Tokyo 2020 will be ideal,” he said at the GBA celebration of Ambassador Ray Quarcoo at Oshiyie in Kokrobite recently.

The product of Creative Child Production together with other great performers has become an international icon and performing excellently in the USA and other places.

Isaac’s success stories include not only dancing and winning, but teaching and training others, music selection, choreography and costume design for a number of organizations like Kris Stars, Ghana Malta Guinness Champions, Eric Borketey, First Runner Up, Ghana National Dance Championship Best Four Winners, Boogie Down Reality Dance Competition, TV3 Double Do, Winners, Amazing Child Reality Dance Competition on TV Africa

He is also currently one of the guest judges on the TV reality show; Bumper to Bumper Dance Competition currently being telecast on TV Africa. He also teaches African Dance Aerobics at the Kris Entertainment Gym.

The renowned dancer has performed for dignitaries including former President Bill Clinton, the Queen of England and Nelson Mandela and shared the stage with the likes of Lionel Ritchie, Paul Simon, Keith Urban, Angelique Kidjo and Miriam Makeba aka Mama Africa, and Jimmy Cliff.

The well travelled dancer has performed at international festivals including the Aids Awareness Festival in Senegal, the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia, Crossing Rhythms in Germany, All African Dance Festival in Canada, New Orleans Jazz Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana and Aloha-Africa in Kauai, Hawaii.

He has also authored a book ‘The History of African Dance’ and has several instructional dance and drum DVDs to his credit. He is also featured in the Oxford University Press educational publication which teaches kids the English language.

Isaac currently teaches dance, holds workshops and camps and choreographs dance pieces for students and seasoned dancers in the US.

He was nicknamed Lion of Africa through dancing due to his passion for the art.

