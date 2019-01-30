Ashgold Increases Player Price Tag

James Akaminko

THE COMMUNICATION Director of Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has said Kotoko has cast its net wide in the player market.

Kotoko’s pursuit for Ashgold trio of Dodzie, Shafiu and Akaminko has been in the media for some time now.

But according to Duku, Kotoko is also secretly eyeing other quality players from some clubs in the country.

The Kotoko Communications Director did not state the players that Kotoko want to purchase from the other clubs.

He, however, disclosed that Kotoko is making frantic efforts to beef up its squad with decent signings.

The Kotoko official noted that Kotoko would announce the signing of new players by the end of January, this year.

Duku confirmed that the management of Ashgold has agreed to release only one player to Kotoko this year.

He said Kotoko’s management and technical team are considering the player they should purchase from Ashgold.

“By the close of Tuesday, I am sure we will decide about the exact player that we should buy from Ashgold,” he said on Ashh FM.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi