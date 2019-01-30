Gov’t Supports Clubs In Africa

Isaac Asiamah

The Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of Government has decided to boost Clubs that qualify to the Group Stage of the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup competitions with an amount of $200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) and $150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) respectively.

It forms part of government’s efforts to support Football Clubs that qualify to play in continental competitions.

A statement from the PR outfit of the Ministry said “This gesture, government believes, would go a long way to financially cushion the Football Clubs in their bid to bring honour to our country while encouraging them to attain excellence in these continental competitions.”