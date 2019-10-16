Frank Rajah Gets Netflix Attention With “In My Country”

Frank Rajah

Award winning movie director, Frank Rajah Arase’s latest movie, “In My Country” is among the list of Nigerian movies which will start showing on America’s major streaming platform, Netflix.

The movie would be released on Netflix on October 18, and is expected to attract a lot of views from around the world.

“In My Country” tells the story of a woman desperate to raise money for an expensive surgery on her eight-year-old daughter, hence turning to a man linked to her past for help. The series of events that follows unleashes a chain of unfortunate plots & unearthing a shocking secret that changes things for the worse.

Directed by Frank, the movie stars top Nollywood actors like Sam Dede, Okawa Shaznay, Bimbo Manuel, Shan George and several others.

It is Frank’s first ever movie to get on Netflix. He told NEWS-ONE that “it is a great opportunity to have access to an international distributive channel like Netflix for the world to see our movies.”

Frank remains one of the most influential directors of this generation. He used to direct movies in Ghana, but has now relocated to Nigeria where he was born.

By Francis Addo