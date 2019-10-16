Victoria Michaels Shines At AFI Fashion Week

Victoria Michaels

It is becoming obvious that no one can match top model, Victoria Michaels, when it comes to runway mileage this season.

She keeps doing amazingly well on major and international fashion platforms.

One of such shows is the just ended spring and summer season of African Fashion International (AFI) Fashion Week in South Africa. She was among top fashion models that brought life to the AFI Fashion Week.

She had the honor of showcasing designs by top designers including David Tlale, whose works for the night have been described as “meaningful”.

The flamboyant designer paid homage to his biggest muse and late mother, Joyce Tlale, naming his SS20 collection “Joyce” Tlale’s.

His presentation began with fun and colourful pieces, drawing inspiration from his ‘Heritage Month’ collaboration with Tastic Rice, as well as the rich and vibrant cultures found in South Africa.

Visuals and images of Victoria on the runway during David Tlale’s showcase have been generating a lot of attention on social media.

On Instagram she said, “It was an emotional night for models, guests and designers as @davidtlale paid tribute to his mother with a tribute worthy collection @afi_sa Fashion Week.”

“Thanks to the amazing @andiswamanxiwa @deonredman and the entire crew for having me. I love you @taryncannings.”

Victoria also walked for Taibo Bacar, Matte Nolim, La Art Neoville, House of Jahdara and Kreyann, all of whom are amazing designers.

The model, who was born in Accra, to Nigerian father and Nigerian-Ghanaian mother, is one of the most celebrated models on the continent. Aside the runway influence, she was recently announced as a champion of the environment as she joins European Union (EU) climate change campaign, in addition to other amazing social projects.