Fraud Alert: SEC, EOCO Warn Against Investing 17 Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) are warning the public to be wary of any engagement with some 17 companies allegedly operating illegally in the country.

This follows a joint investigation into activities of these investment financial firms, operating largely online.

In a statement, the Commission said the 17 companies were found to be operating without license.

The firms are:

PatronPay,

Ghana/PetronPay Ghana

Cedi Network

Bitcash Investment

Solmax Group

Freedom Synergy

FxKash Investment

Binomo Investment

Hi Pay

Quick Earn

Lite Earn

Snap Finance

Faucet Wealth Investment

Opay Investment

Payme Financial Services

Passive Income

Yvonne Hanson Deals

Alpha Pay

“The general public is hereby advised to be vigilant and to desist from investing in all unlicensed investment products,” the joint statement issued on Tuesday, September 13 said.

“Capital Market Operators, investors and the general public should be assured that the SEC in collaboration with all relevant law enforcement agencies is committed to ensuring the rigorous enforcement of all the securities laws for operators in the capital market to promote an orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.”

This is in accordance with Section 3(b) of the Securities Industry Act, Act 929, as amended by Act 1062 and Section 3(d) of the Economic and Organised Crime Act 2010, Act 804.

By Vincent Kubi